The list of conditions and health problems caused by hormone imbalances is extensive, which demonstrates just how complex the endocrine system is and how important these little chemical messengers are. Here, we go into the details on some of the more common conditions affected by imbalanced hormones:

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS): This hormonal syndrome is fairly common in women (around 8-10% of reproductive aged women) and is caused by an excess of insulin and androgen hormones. Side effects and symptoms often include absent or irregular ovulation, elevated androgens resulting in acne and excessive hair growth, and ovaries with very high egg counts. The long-term complications of PCOS can include infertility, gestational diabetes, miscarriage, sleep apnea, depression, endometrial cancer, and more.

Diabetes: Around 10 percent of the United States population has diabetes, and it is the seventh leading cause of death. It's caused when the body is unable to produce the hormone insulin. Insulin helps to regulate blood sugar, so when it's missing from your system, blood sugar levels can get dangerously high. Type 1 diabetes is considered to be genetic and is often diagnosed in youth. Type 2 diabetes is often diagnosed later in life and can be attributed to an unhealthy lifestyle in addition to genetics.

Cushing's syndrome: Cushing's syndrome occurs when your produce is producing excessively high levels of the stress hormone cortisol. It can be caused by the use of oral corticosteroid medications, which are a common treatment option for asthma. The physical symptoms of Cushing's syndrome include weight gain around the midsection and back, pink or purple stretch marks, thin skin that bruises easily, acne, and more.

Hyperthyroidism: This occurs when your thyroid gland is considered "overactive" and is producing too many hormones. This can result in an increased heartbeat, weight loss, increased appetite, anxiety, and beyond. If it's not treated, hyperthyroidism can result in irregular heartbeat and bone-density loss.

Hypothyroidism: The opposite of hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland is considered underactive. The thyroid gland controls everything related to your metabolism. Not surprisingly, an underactive thyroid gland slows down your metabolism and can result in fast weight gain. Other symptoms include fatigue, puffy face, dry skin, digestive issues, and more.

Ovarian cancer: This type of cancer develops with an excess of a type of estrogen called estradiol. It begins in the ovaries and can often go undetected until it's spread to other organs. Symptoms can include abdominal swelling, weight loss, and constipation.