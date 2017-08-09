How One Patient Ditched Her Asthma Inhaler For Good

Studies confirm what I’ve seen in my own practice: Patients with moderate to severe asthma often have gut issues like intestinal permeability (more commonly called leaky gut). Chronic inflammation can reveal itself in various ways. For Amanda, it affected her sinuses and lungs, leading to frequent coughing and shortness of breath.

From her medical history, I learned Amanda’s doctor had regularly prescribed antibiotics, which had damaged her intestinal wall, triggering leaky gut that ramped up inflammation while decreasing nutrient absorption. A food intake form revealed Amanda consumed tofu, whole wheat pasta, skim milk, and other foods she thought were healthy that actually contributed to gut permeability and inflammation.

Food is medicine, and as with most patients I started the healing process with what Amanda ate. I put her on an elimination diet that targeted inflammatory foods like gluten, dairy, corn, and soy. That alone allowed her to breathe better and have more energy. During her three-week follow-up, Amanda’s symptoms had disappeared. I was able to wean her off medications, and she was thrilled to finally ditch the inhaler. We reintroduced the former food offenders and found that while she could occasionally tolerate some of them, dairy was a no-go because it always triggered inflammation. I’ve seen these same results among many patients. They look better, feel better, breathe easier, and no more inhalers.