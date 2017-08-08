Confused & Frustrated By Your Health Problems?

As a functional medicine practitioner, I consult patients about a particular health issue that is concerning them. But when we dig deep with a comprehensive health history and labs, we often time find a whole slew of underlying dysfunctions that are contributing to their symptoms. So, the one truth you need to know to solve all your health woes? There's very rarely a smoking gun. Because while some pieces of the puzzle are bigger than others, health problems are almost always multifactorial. In other words: It's not just one thing making you sick.

At first, this might make you feel discouraged or overwhelmed, but this isn't bad news, and here's why: The inextricable connections among all the cells of your body mean that simple lifestyle changes can be prolific, making an enormous difference when it comes to getting healthy. If health problems are interconnected, then so is the ripple effect of healthy change. By fixing one issue, you are putting yourself on rewind mode, and other issues will start healing themselves. Here are the 17 most common pieces I see contributing to people’s health puzzle: