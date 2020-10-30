4 Ways You Can Hack Your Brain For Better Sex

There are a couple of different kinds of thoughts that can give rise to going radio silent, even when your partner asks you what you like (my least favorite response has always been "um, everything is good"). You might be thinking that it's embarrassing or awkward. You might be worrying that they will think what you like is weird or that they won't want to do it. You might have been raised to think that sex was shameful and not something to talk about, or that "good" people don't talk about sex or want it too much or, heaven forbid, want anything kinky. Or you may have been unconsciously warped by watching too many romantic comedies and thus have the completely erroneous belief that good sex should just "happen" if the connection is right. Whatever the thoughts producing your silent mime act in bed, they are worth working on!