By the time you're in your 30s, you likely have enough data to recognize patterns in your dating life. According to Moyo, those trends mean something. If the trend is positive, work to recreate those circumstances. For instance, if you have the best dating luck when you initiate first contact, take the lead more often! If you notice a negative trend, such as being repeatedly ghosted, consider the cause. Think about what you can learn from it and the elements present in each scenario. Then you can make adjustments as needed to right your dating ship.