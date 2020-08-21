There are many reasons dating may actually improve once you hit 30. You likely know yourself a lot better by now. Those failed relationships taught you your likes and dislikes, what you need from a partner, and what you can offer. In your 30s, you have a clearer picture of what you're looking for because it's supported by experience.

Though the process of courtship may not be as simple as it once was, that's not necessarily bad. Instead of only using the "like" factor, you start to consider others that support your desired outcome. The quantity of your dates may decrease, but the quality is likely to increase as you use wisdom to your advantage.