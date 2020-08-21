A Full Guide To Dating In Your 30s, From Relationship Experts
Dating seemed so much easier when we were younger. You liked someone, and if they liked you back, the two of you decided to date. Simple. There wasn't much pre-screening or compatibility testing. However, dating gets a bit more convoluted once we get into our 30s.
Here's what you need to know about dating in your 30s, according to licensed counselor Shanta Jackson, M.A., LPC, and relationship coach Kingsley Moyo.
Is dating in your 30s harder?
Some aspects of dating in your 30s make the process harder—such as a shrinking candidate pool. You can no longer meet potential partners at school and probably aren't attending parties and social gatherings as often. These are hot spots for fresh encounters. Plus, your friends likely have fewer single friends to hook you up with by this time.
In addition to a more narrow playing field, dating in your 30s means you've probably endured your fair share of failed relationships. So have most other eligible singles you come across. Somebody's bound to have baggage or be jaded by past betrayals. That means some of the innocence and fun of dating may be lost.
Why dating in your 30s is better for some people.
There are many reasons dating may actually improve once you hit 30. You likely know yourself a lot better by now. Those failed relationships taught you your likes and dislikes, what you need from a partner, and what you can offer. In your 30s, you have a clearer picture of what you're looking for because it's supported by experience.
Though the process of courtship may not be as simple as it once was, that's not necessarily bad. Instead of only using the "like" factor, you start to consider others that support your desired outcome. The quantity of your dates may decrease, but the quality is likely to increase as you use wisdom to your advantage.
Expert advice for dating in your 30s:
1. Know who you are.
"The shortest path to relational success is understanding yourself," Moyo says.
Jackson recommends focusing on this first and foremost. She notes, "The worst thing you can do to yourself is date in your 30s and have no clue about who you are. This prolongs the dating phase because you waste time with people who have no clue how to treat you, and you don't know how to verbalize your needs because you don't know yourself."
2. Forget the timeline.
You often start feeling compelled to settle down in your 30s. Maybe your friends are all getting married, or your parents are questioning the direction of your dating life. If you hope to have kids one day, you may start to worry about that so-called biological clock. However, both experts caution against making romantic decisions based on a timeline.
"Let go of societal ideas that you're supposed to be in a relationship, married, or have children by the time you're 30," Jackson says. "Love can happen at any age. Don't pressure yourself so much, and don't allow singleness to make you believe that there's something wrong with you."
Moyo adds, "You're not late. There's no rule book that says dating has to start and end at a certain age.
3. Know that it's OK to be inexperienced.
Once in your 30s, there may be an assumption that you've been around the block a few times. Moyo notes that dates may overestimate your sexual, romantic, and conversational skills. The list goes on. Fear of being "found out" or believed to have "no game" can sometimes hold you back in dating.
But age isn't always an indicator of experience. Many people hold off on thinking about their dating life while they're focused on their career, social life, or hobbies in their teens and 20s, and that's totally valid. If that's you, accept that you're still learning and release the need to put up a façade in dating. This is important because authenticity is key to connection.
4. Heal your wounds.
Dating in your 30s might mean you have your fair share of past relationship hurts. Jackson recommends going to therapy for help with overcoming persistent trauma and festering wounds. "If you don't heal, you'll begin to cycle through relationships," she states.
Moyo adds, "Understand and accept that wounds follow you. Any unresolved emotional baggage can be projected onto your next partner and ruin your chances of a successful relationship."
5. Pay attention to trends.
By the time you're in your 30s, you likely have enough data to recognize patterns in your dating life. According to Moyo, those trends mean something. If the trend is positive, work to recreate those circumstances. For instance, if you have the best dating luck when you initiate first contact, take the lead more often! If you notice a negative trend, such as being repeatedly ghosted, consider the cause. Think about what you can learn from it and the elements present in each scenario. Then you can make adjustments as needed to right your dating ship.
6. Give up the games.
Don't fall into game-playing traps. Jackson urges giving up tactics such as waiting three days after a date to call or text. "If you want to reach out, reach out," she says. "If you want to ask someone on a date, just do it. Here's the thing: Rejection won't hurt as much because you've done the work to heal yourself and understand that it happens in life, and you'll be fine." Everyone's a certified grown-up now—time to date like one.
7. Be clear about what you want.
We're often hesitant to be upfront and honest about what we want for fear of scaring someone away. However, verbalizing your intentions should take place early on when dating. "Here's the thing," says Jackson. "If you're dating with intent, in hopes of being married, having children, etc., voice that from the beginning. Don't be the overzealous dater who tells every person that they'll be your husband or wife on the first date. However, do speak about dating intentions."
Being upfront about wanting something serious will naturally eliminate dates who just want to have fun. Straightforward dialogue will also help you avoid awkward situations later when you're looking for something casual. If your candor scares someone off, the sooner the better.
8. Learn your money personality.
In your 30s, financial considerations become much more important than they may have been in your younger years, says Moyo. Financial problems in relationships are also one of the most common causes of divorce. He suggests asking yourself questions about your so-called money personality." For example: Do you see money as power, status, security, or a resource to be enjoyed? It's crucial to date people who relate to money the same way you do if you're hoping to develop a serious relationship.
9. Understand your attachment style.
Moyo also recommends learning your attachment style to understand why you do what you do when dating and in relationships. The better you understand yourself, the easier it will be to help a potential partner understand you. Plus, you can work on removing any barriers keeping you from healthy romantic attachment. Don't be afraid to dig deep into self-awareness.
10. Stop dating people for their potential.
Sometimes we continue dating someone because we believe they'll be a great partner one day, whether that's when they're less stressed out, or when they finally get a job, or when they learn to be less defensive. Some psychologists refer to this as creating fantasy bonds. "You don't have the magic wand to fix anyone," Moyo states. "Chances are if someone has been that way for the past 30 years, you won't change them. Experience the relationship now, not in the future."
11. Sharpen your communication skills.
Enhanced communication should be one major difference between dating in your 20s and dating in your 30s. Jackson says effective communication can help eliminate assumptions and ensure you and your dates are on the same page. Practice fully expressing your thoughts.
12. Be open.
Make sure you aren't approaching dating with a closed mind. Jackson says some people can get so hung up on finding someone who fits their predetermined "type" that they miss out on an ideal mate. Don't limit your dating pool with a bunch of superficial requirements, such as "tall and handsome."
13. Don't rely solely on dating apps.
While dating apps are a formidable source of meeting new people, Jackson says you can't be afraid to step away from your comfort zone. Date outside of your box. Attend social gatherings and be willing to meet people in different environments. She even suggests trying blind dates. Your future partner may not be on an app.
14. Forget the gender roles.
According to Jackson, gender roles and gender rules are a major source of playing games in dating. If you're caught up in who should do what, it can cause you to try to manipulate the situation and the other person. Dating becomes a competition where both people lose.
15. Remember that dating isn't always about getting married.
Sometimes, especially with the pressure you may be feeling in your 30s, you can want to be in love so badly that you create it in places it doesn't exist. "It would be a beautiful thing to find the one and get married, but it doesn't always happen," Moyo says. He mentions being careful to avoid setting yourself up for disappointment. The process may take longer than you'd like or not go as you hope. Don't adopt the "marriage or bust" mindset. Allow dating to continue being a fun learning experience.
Navigating the multifaceted world of dating in your 30s can feel overwhelming. Just remember that it's not a matter of the process being more difficult at this age. Just make sure your dating life is evolving over time just like you are.
