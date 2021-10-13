Exactly How To Recover From A Big Fight With Your Partner, From A Therapist

"It's impossible for us to go on a simple shopping trip to buy a coffee maker without arguing."

"Why does even a simple exchange have to be so tense?"

"I don't even know what started it. All of a sudden, we were at each other's throats."

Couples argue. And even when the shouting stops, that chill in the air can linger all day. Even when you want to somehow resolve the issue and get back to a better place with your partner, you may still be mad. You get busy with a solo project, hoping time will heal, or you call your best friend and go over all the "and then they said...!" You're still mad, but now some gloom starts to set in. Here we go again...