Deborah J. Fox, MSWCouples Counselor & Sex Therapist
Deborah J. Fox, MSW, is a licensed clinical social worker, couples counselor, and certified sex therapist with over 30 years of experience helping people enjoy their relationships and lives again. In addition to receiving her master's degree in Social Work from Catholic University, Fox is a certified sex therapist via American Association of Sex Educators, Counselors, and Therapists and a Certified Imago Relationship Therapist, Advanced Clinician. Her work has been featured at CNN, Mashable, Bustle, The Good Men Project, Thrive Global, and elsewhere, and her writing on the mind-body connection in sex is featured in Integrative Sex & Couples Therapy: A Therapist's Guide to New and Innovative Approaches.