A couple in their 30s, married for 10 years, sit across from each other in my office with tension and despair written on their faces. When I hear their story of sexual disconnection, it sounds all too familiar. Ben's story is one of frustration that they only occasionally have sex. Sara's story is also one of frustration because she's at a loss as to how to fix this between them. They both agree that when they do engage in sex, the encounter itself goes well enough. Yet that doesn't lead to another roll in the hay for quite some time.