Part of what makes sex challenging is that we've been discouraged from investigating or understanding it since early childhood. Rare is the child encouraged at the dinner table to discuss positive and negative messages they received about their body in gym class or asked open-ended questions by a loving parent, like: "And how did you feel when that nurse got mad at you for calling your vulva (or penis) by its proper name?"

By the time we're adults, any positive sexual experiences or sensations we have can seem like "magic" because our minds have been conditioned to short-circuit, go blank, default to predictable judgments about sex and bodies, or react to the topic of sexual feelings, erotic sensations, pleasure, and our "private parts" with confusion. Often, we don't understand the factors that go into our positive (or negative) sexual experiences because we haven't felt fully free to spend time exploring and understanding these factors, or getting the support we need to work through our mental and emotional blocks to doing this.

And if we don't know what makes sex good (or not so good) for us, how can we foster and nurture the external and internal circumstances we personally require to support the sex lives we want?