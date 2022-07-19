6 Steps To A Date Night That Actually Sparks Romance, From A Couples Counselor

Even if you’ve relegated COVID concerns to the back burner, I’ve found that many couples are still feeling the effects of having had to dramatically alter their lifestyle over the last two plus years. That pandemic lifestyle of hunkering down, binge-watching shows, eating take-out, not exercising, and working in your bedroom didn’t lend itself to a lively vibe in your relationship with your partner.

Just as cars don’t run without gas, relationships don’t thrive without dedicated attention. Quality time together doing something fun and relaxing can put some needed pizazz back into pandemic-weary relationships. Yet again another movie isn’t the answer. Instead, it’s time to bring back the date night.

Do you cross off date nights as too much work to plan? One of the fallouts from the lockdown is that staying home glued to a screen became just a little too comfortable. You may be one of the many people who now finds it daunting to go out and about as you once did. The tendency to permanently adopt a couch potato way of living is an impulse worth resisting, however. We humans become dull without stimulation—and very poor company.

We are a species who loves variety when it comes to romance. When the pandemic brought us all to an abrupt halt, we went into survival mode, and sameness became the norm. Now it’s time to burn those baggy sweats, banish the worn-out pajamas to the back of the drawer, and don some more attractive attire in your most flattering colors. Put a spark of aliveness back in your day to day, even if you’re still working from home. Making this simple effort sends the message, “I’m back! And ready to connect and have fun with you!”

Here are a few ways to kick date night back into gear if it’s been a minute: