What Quality Time As A Love Language Means & How To Show It

We all like to give and receive love in different ways, whether you're more physically or verbally affectionate or you relish in quality time with your partner. In recent years, these signs of affection have become known as the five love languages. They include physical touch, words of affirmation, acts of service, gifts, and quality time.

Knowing which of the five you gravitate toward can help you navigate relationships. Here, we dig into quality time, including how to know whether it's your love language and how to show it.