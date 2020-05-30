The Only 12 Principles You Need To Sustain A Loving Relationship

If you become angry, disappointed, or sad because of something the other person did or said, instead of making your partner the villain of the relationship, there’s an opportunity to assume responsibility in your story of what happened. Maybe something in you triggered your anger. Maybe your expectations were too high? Or perhaps you were seeking happiness where it can never be found (i.e., in the other person). These are common relationship blind spots that we all fall victim to from time to time. They rarely have to do with the other person and will continue to trip you up unless you become aware of your internal triggers.