The Only 12 Principles You Need To Sustain A Loving Relationship

A well-respected leader in the meditation community told me he had broken up and gotten back together with his partner 13 times in three years. That was a defining moment for me, because I realized that absolutely everyone experiences challenges in relationships, no matter how enlightened. A love relationship can be difficult even when you understand the nuances of human behavior — especially when you understand human behavior.

These 12 principles can help you learn how to sustain a loving relationship. You may struggle with some or many of these principles, but an awareness of them will help you not be completely clueless when you and your partner hit a rough patch. Mastery requires dedication to practice, even when you don’t feel like practicing. Over time, it becomes easier to get back on the metaphorical tightrope and find balance and progress in the relationship again.