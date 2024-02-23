8 Ideas For A Truly Connective Date Night, From A Couples' Therapist

You've probably read somewhere that trying new things together "keeps the spark alive," and while it's not that black and white (what is?), there is truth to it. Get out of your usual routine, clothes, typical restaurant, and food, and take a night or day to do something new. A classic 1993 study1 found that couples who tried new things together felt way more satisfied in their relationships, and others have since shown the same thing. It's science. Do something new!