The honeymoon phase can last anywhere from two months to two years. The length of time a couple spends in this phase varies significantly depending on the way the relationship starts, what's going on in the couple's lives, the partners' personality traits, how long it takes to fall in love, and other factors.

While the phase might come to an end, the honeymoon feelings can be accessed time and time again forever. Once you recognize that things have gotten stale, you can put in the “work” (it’s fun, I promise!) to revive the love that brought you together in the first place.