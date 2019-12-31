5 Therapist-Approved New Year's Resolutions For Couples

Committing to these couple resolutions can be a great way to reset as a couple, get back on the same page, and foster togetherness. Importantly though, goals work best when there's real, intrinsic motivation—and intrinsic motivation comes from within. If one of you is motivated to break from routine and step outside of your comfort zone and the other partner isn't, then it will be more difficult to get in sync with each other. Work to develop shared goals and interests. Making sure that you and your partner are prioritizing your relationship the same way will ensure a better return on your investment in the new year.