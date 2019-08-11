What To Do When You're Falling Out Of Love With Your Partner

Like Barry White once sang: Love ain't easy.

As anyone who has ever been in a long-term relationship knows, it takes time and effort to keep a relationship vibrant, fulfilling, and genuine. While it's totally normal to fall into rough patches and question your confidence about your partner, you may also come across a realization that deep down, you don't feel the same way about your partner as you used to—you are falling out of love with your partner.

For starters, falling out of love—just like falling in love—is different for each person, according to Vermont-based licensed clinical psychologist Lindsay Jernigan, Ph.D. It may be fast and furious or slow and gentle; however, there are commonalities that come with the loss of love in a partner. "If you are falling out of love, you may feel a sense of strain and effort in daily interactions with your partner as your internal feelings and external life become increasingly incongruent," she tells mindbodygreen. "As a result, you may find yourself feeling more comfortable apart than you feel together—more authentic and able to be in a state of flow."

It's here in this relationship purgatory that you need to decide whether or not you want to repair and reawaken the relationship or you want to let it go.