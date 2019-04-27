How To Detox Your Relationship (For When Things Just Feel Off)

When it comes to detoxing a relationship, nothing's more effective than ongoing, honest, direct communication. You can set the stage for healthy communication by making weekly detox check-ins with your partner. As you or your partner might feel a little anxious at first, be sure to set a loving tone to head off any worries that the detox dates are "relationship-bashing sessions in disguise." It's helpful to set a positive intention. For example: "Let's strive to increase our intimacy and connection" or "Let's give our relationship ongoing TLC."

Collaborate with your partner to set a time and day of the week that feels ideal for both of you. It's helpful to envision your detox dates as quiet time to genuinely reflect on the relationship in an intentional, low-key way. An upbeat attitude not only decreases fear; it increases positive personal investment. Some couples enjoy talking as they walk or sit in a park, whereas others prefer creating quiet detox time in bed or on the couch. Whatever setting you choose, take care to ensure that it's as distraction-free as possible. Weekends are often ideal, as energy tends to be higher—and stress tends to be lower. Wherever and whenever your dates take place, create an inviting atmosphere of positive, loving energy as you embrace the realm of regular relationship detoxing.

The first detox date can set the stage for appreciating the strengths of the relationship while also allowing time to set a few actionable goals. You'll want to nurture a buy-in from your partner, for detoxing a partnership only works with the power of two.