How To Detox Your Relationship (For When Things Just Feel Off)

Solid communication skills are the foundation of every heathy relationship. Although we often aren't taught how to communicate effectively (particularly within romantic relationships), it's never too late to learn—or brush up on—your communication skills.

One technique you can start consciously practicing that will help you relearn all your basic communication skills: "reflective listening," also known as "mirroring."

Reflective listening can feel a bit clunky at first, but you and your partner will find it invaluable once it's part of your communication routine. This technique focuses on listening empathetically without any sense that one partner is "right" while the other is "wrong." The goal is to create win-win communication that simply allows each person to feel understood.

How does this technique work? It's both easy and tough, for it requires a kind and nonjudgmental attitude, focus, empathetic patience, and ongoing practice. First, one partner speaks about an issue, and the listening partner focuses solely on the speaker. When the speaker is done, the listener repeats back what was said without editorializing. The goal is simply to listen empathetically to ensure the speaker feels heard. Roles are then swapped, and the other person gets the opportunity to speak while the partner listens. This strategy allows each person to feel that their thoughts and feelings are validated and understood. What could feel more connective than that?

Try using reflective listening for simple conversations first—talking about how you each felt that day or asking an exploratory question about their childhood or a previous relationship. Then move on to try using the technique for bigger issues or tenser conflicts.