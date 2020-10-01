How To Detox Your Relationship (For When Things Just Feel Off)

Now it's time to focus on what your partner could shift that would be helpful in detoxing the relationship. It's so important to know what you want so that you can state your needs clearly. Here's your third list: what you'd like to get more of—or less of—from your partner. Do you wish your partner would be more demonstrative? Do you want your partner to put work aside a bit more often? Do you need more support with day-to-day tasks? Would you like your partner to be kinder and less sarcastic? Do you simply need to know that your partner listens when you talk?