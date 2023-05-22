Generally speaking, a sexless marriage is defined as one where the married couple has sex 10 or fewer times per year. That said, people have very different definitions of what counts as a sexless relationship and how much sex they personally want. Some couples have sex once or twice a year or don't have any sex at all, and they're perfectly happy with that. Other couples may struggle if they have sex less than once a month.

(Here's our full guide to sexless relationships, plus what to know about a marriage without intimacy.)