People between ages 50 and 80 have sex twice a month on average, the survey found. While 37% reported not having sex anymore these days, 27% said they have sex at least once a month if not more. Among singles in this age group, 14% were down to have sex on the first date, and 30% were up for it within the first three dates. (On average, people preferred waiting at least six dates before getting in bed with a new partner.)

If you've ever worried about your sex life getting dull as you age, take in this good news: 22% of people reported they have become more adventurous in their sex life as they've gotten older, and 8% of people have become much more adventurous. Another 22% said their sex lives are as adventurous as when they were younger. When asked why their sex life has improved, 57% of people tied a lower inhibition to more enjoyable sex. And 18% of women, in particular, said they simply just have a higher libido now that they're older.

And these aren't quick romps in the sack by any means. On average, respondents reported that a sex session often lasts 24 minutes. (Let's be honest: That's longer than a lot of younger people go for.) Funny enough, 24% of people actually credited having a better sex life to the fact that they have more free time now. Now that's what retirement is really for.

While some respondents believe they'll stop having sex in their 70s, many of them are planning on getting busy for a long time. With great sex as motivation, it's no surprise that 51% of people said they're going to keep having sex until they are literally unable to. Even better, 14% of those surveyed said they don't think they'll ever stop having sex.

Whoever said your libido always goes down with age hasn't met these people.