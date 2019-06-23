If you've ever worried about your sex life getting dull as you age, take in this good news: 22% of people reported they have become more adventurous in their sex life as they've gotten older, and 8% of people have become much more adventurous. Another 22% said their sex lives are as adventurous as when they were younger. When asked why their sex life has improved, 57% of people tied a lower inhibition to more enjoyable sex. And 18% of women, in particular, said they simply just have a higher libido now that they're older.