5 Ways Seniors Can Get Back To Having Great Sex Lives

Sex is good for your health, and some research suggests it might be particularly beneficial to older people: It keeps your body physically active, keeps the mind sharp, encourages intimate connections with others, and instills a sense of joy and excitement into your life.

Despite the cornucopia of benefits, we don't talk a lot about seniors having sex. Part of it simply has to do with cultural narratives about sexuality: The dominant image we all carry of what sex "looks like" (as told to us on screens big and small) always involves people who are young, thin, able-bodied, physically fit, and conventionally attractive. The lack of representation or conversation about other types of people having sex contributes to an unspoken assumption that those folks just aren't doing the deed.

But the truth is, racking up years doesn't mean your sexual needs automatically vanish into thin air. Sure, your sexual preferences and appetite might shift as you get older, but there's no reason to believe all people over the age of 60 just suddenly prefer celibacy.