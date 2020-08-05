Can A Marriage Survive Without Intimacy? Marriage Therapists Weigh In

All that said, for some people, the lack of physical intimacy can outweigh the other good things in the marriage, so they may choose to leave the relationship in the end.

"I've helped a lot of couples completely transform their relationships, so I have an optimistic view about being able to resolve these issues," Vanessa Marin, LMFT, a sex therapist and creator of The Passion Project, tells mbg. "But it can be especially challenging when one partner is unhappy with the level of intimacy in a relationship, and the other partner is perfectly content. You just can't force anyone to change, or to care about something that they don't care about."

If you're unhappy with the lack of sex in your marriage, the key factor to keep in mind is whether your partner is willing to work with you to improve the situation. If they're not, that's a strong sign that it might not work out.

"I'm not saying it's not possible to fix this kind of relationship, but it's definitely going to be much more challenging," Marin adds. "If you want to change your sex life, but your partner is not willing to work on it, you're going to have to ask yourself some tough questions about the future of your relationship."

