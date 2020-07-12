Step one is to stop trying to make the person with the responsive desire be more like the person with the spontaneous desire. Responsive desire doesn't mean you have a lower libido. It's just another healthy, normal way to experience desire that requires a different approach to sex than what spontaneous desire folks are used to.

For the person with the responsive desire, Joy says the main thing to do is to figure out how to access your turn-on (with or without your partner). You don't get turned on spontaneously like your partner does, so what does turn you on?

"Maybe I feel good about my body when I exercise. Maybe it is not having stupid underwear but having cute underwear. Maybe I need 30 minutes of cuddling before I even start to think about being sexual," Joy says. "Maybe I need my husband to do bedtime with the kids, and I need to take a bubble bath." She also suggests listening to erotic audio stories for women (there are apps for that!) or even watching steamy shows like Outlander before heading to bed. Whatever works for you!

When you know what turns you on, you can access it whenever you want rather than waiting for sexual desire to spontaneously show up for you—because your body might just not work that way, and that's cool. Different strokes for different folks.