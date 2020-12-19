We don't have a guidebook to tell us our emotional and sexual intimacy needs, so it's up to us to figure them out along the way.

Start by writing out your emotional needs. Think about what actions and words you use with your partner to feel emotionally connected. Examine your thoughts, beliefs, feelings, and actions from the past to see what helped you feel connected. Then write out what actions or words your partner can take or say that help you feel emotionally connected to them.

Next, write out your sexual needs. Think about what you want more of, less of, your desires, turn-offs, and turn-ons. Then identify which of these you want to see improve or change.

After you've listed your needs, ask your partner to do the same. Then, from a place of nonjudgment and open-mindedness, discuss the needs of both of you so you both have a better understanding of the needs within the relationship.