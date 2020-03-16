 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Personal Growth
These Daily Habits Will Set You Up For A Successful Life

These Daily Habits Will Set You Up For A Successful Life

mbg editorial
Written by mbg editorial
The mindbodygreen editorial team worked together on the creation of this article, combining their deep expertise honed by years of reporting on health and well-being. It has been thoroughly researched, written, fact-checked, and reviewed by our editors.
These Daily Habits Will Set You Up For A Successful Life

Last updated on March 16, 2020

No matter how you define success, there are certain daily habits that can help you achieve it. Here are nine that will set you on the path toward prosperity and achievement:

1. Create a daily morning ritual.

One of the most effective ways to set yourself up for success is to create a morning routine that you do every day upon waking. Choose to do activities that make you feel centered and balanced so you can move into your day from a place of inner harmony. (Yoga, breathwork, meditation, journaling, and stretching are great ones to play around with.) Your morning ritual could take as little as five minutes or as long as an hour.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Make sure your first meal of the day is healthy.

To be productive and successful in life, you need enough energy to take action. Whether you're someone who likes to eat first thing in the morning or intermittent fast until lunch, make sure that the first thing you eat every day is fueling your body. Looking for inspo? Check out these 10 nutritionist-approved breakfast ideas.

3. Eat clean foods throughout the day.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(376)
sleep support+

That's not to say you should stop eating healthy after breakfast! While the perfect diet doesn't exist since everyone's body is different, it's safe to say most of us function at our best when we're eating lots of plant-heavy, unprocessed meals.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Do the most challenging or important task of the day first.

Once you get the most stressful thing out of the way, you can go about the rest of your day feeling a little more relaxed. Doing so will also help you gain momentum early on.

5. Stick to a schedule.

As much as possible, set boundaries around how much time you spend working and—more importantly—not working every day. Be sure to build in time to exercise, meditate, cook, connect with loved ones, get fresh air, and do whatever else is important to you. Doing so will make you more efficient and productive during the time you do spend at your desk.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

6. Don't procrastinate or multitask.

Focus on one task at a time, and do it with your whole focus. When you're working, put your phone in the other room so you're not tempted to scroll through social media. When you're with friends, don't check your email. You will feel much more productive and empowered as a result.

7. Move regularly.

Moving your body can give you the energy and confidence you need to achieve success in all areas of your life. You don't have to spend hours at the gym every day—just find one type of movement that you enjoy doing and stick to it. Taking breaks to go on a quick walk around the block during the workday will also give your mind a rest and reinvigorate your body. Oftentimes, the greatest ideas come when you are moving and away from the computer anyways.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

8. Laugh and play.

What’s the point of achieving one thing after another if you're not enjoying yourself along the way? Make time for the things that make you feel like a kid again. Maybe it’s spending time with friends or family, riding a bike, taking a bath, or dancing around the house to loud music. Figure it out and do it—today. Then every day after that.

9. Prioritize sleep.

You can't expect to feel calm, centered, balanced, happy, or successful when you are running on only a few hours of sleep. Make your rest sacred and aim for seven to nine hours a night, knowing that tomorrow you get to wake up to your beautiful morning ritual and live out another successful day.

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
mbg editorial
mbg editorial
The mindbodygreen editorial team worked together on the creation of this article, combining their deep expertise honed by years of reporting on health and well-being. It has been...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Seeing This Spiritual Sign Can Mean You Need To Be More Selfish

Sarah Regan
Seeing This Spiritual Sign Can Mean You Need To Be More Selfish
Spirituality

The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships

The AstroTwins
The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships
$249.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Beauty

An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines

Jamie Schneider
An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines
Integrative Health

Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need

Morgan Chamberlain
Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need
Beauty

3 Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care Myths This Derm & New Mom Wants To Debunk

Alexandra Engler
3 Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care Myths This Derm & New Mom Wants To Debunk
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
Integrative Health

This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*

Sarah Regan
This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*
Home

These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud

Jamey Powell
These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud
Mental Health

Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try

Julie Nguyen
Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try
Beauty

Some Body Lotions Do The Bare Minimum — Not This Complex, Skin-Loving Formula

Hannah Frye
Some Body Lotions Do The Bare Minimum — Not This Complex, Skin-Loving Formula
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/tips-to-set-yourself-up-for-success

Your article and new folder have been saved!