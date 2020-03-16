Moving your body can give you the energy and confidence you need to achieve success in all areas of your life. You don't have to spend hours at the gym every day—just find one type of movement that you enjoy doing and stick to it. Taking breaks to go on a quick walk around the block during the workday will also give your mind a rest and reinvigorate your body. Oftentimes, the greatest ideas come when you are moving and away from the computer anyways.