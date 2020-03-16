These Daily Habits Will Set You Up For A Successful Life
No matter how you define success, there are certain daily habits that can help you achieve it. Here are nine that will set you on the path toward prosperity and achievement:
1. Create a daily morning ritual.
One of the most effective ways to set yourself up for success is to create a morning routine that you do every day upon waking. Choose to do activities that make you feel centered and balanced so you can move into your day from a place of inner harmony. (Yoga, breathwork, meditation, journaling, and stretching are great ones to play around with.) Your morning ritual could take as little as five minutes or as long as an hour.
2. Make sure your first meal of the day is healthy.
To be productive and successful in life, you need enough energy to take action. Whether you're someone who likes to eat first thing in the morning or intermittent fast until lunch, make sure that the first thing you eat every day is fueling your body. Looking for inspo? Check out these 10 nutritionist-approved breakfast ideas.
3. Eat clean foods throughout the day.
That's not to say you should stop eating healthy after breakfast! While the perfect diet doesn't exist since everyone's body is different, it's safe to say most of us function at our best when we're eating lots of plant-heavy, unprocessed meals.
4. Do the most challenging or important task of the day first.
Once you get the most stressful thing out of the way, you can go about the rest of your day feeling a little more relaxed. Doing so will also help you gain momentum early on.
5. Stick to a schedule.
As much as possible, set boundaries around how much time you spend working and—more importantly—not working every day. Be sure to build in time to exercise, meditate, cook, connect with loved ones, get fresh air, and do whatever else is important to you. Doing so will make you more efficient and productive during the time you do spend at your desk.
6. Don't procrastinate or multitask.
Focus on one task at a time, and do it with your whole focus. When you're working, put your phone in the other room so you're not tempted to scroll through social media. When you're with friends, don't check your email. You will feel much more productive and empowered as a result.
7. Move regularly.
Moving your body can give you the energy and confidence you need to achieve success in all areas of your life. You don't have to spend hours at the gym every day—just find one type of movement that you enjoy doing and stick to it. Taking breaks to go on a quick walk around the block during the workday will also give your mind a rest and reinvigorate your body. Oftentimes, the greatest ideas come when you are moving and away from the computer anyways.
8. Laugh and play.
What’s the point of achieving one thing after another if you're not enjoying yourself along the way? Make time for the things that make you feel like a kid again. Maybe it’s spending time with friends or family, riding a bike, taking a bath, or dancing around the house to loud music. Figure it out and do it—today. Then every day after that.
9. Prioritize sleep.
You can't expect to feel calm, centered, balanced, happy, or successful when you are running on only a few hours of sleep. Make your rest sacred and aim for seven to nine hours a night, knowing that tomorrow you get to wake up to your beautiful morning ritual and live out another successful day.
