14 Stay-At-Home Date Ideas For Couples Stuck At Home Together

Just because you and your partner are stuck at home right now doesn't mean date night is off the table!

On the contrary, taking time to really connect with each other and just have fun is perhaps more important now than ever. Strengthening your relationship can help you both feel more grounded and secure in the face of uncertainty, and getting those feel-good hormones like oxytocin (from touch) and endorphins (from laughter) flowing can help quell stress and anxiety.

Here are a few stay-at-home date-night ideas couples can enjoy together. Just remember: Because we're all spending so much more time at home these days, it's important to really make your at-home dates feel distinct and special. So consider actually taking off those sweatpants, getting pretty, turning on some music, and breaking open that nice bottle of wine (or afternoon mimosas) to really set the mood.