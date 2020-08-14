Gary Chapman combined his lessons from his marriage counseling and linguistics background to develop his book The 5 Love Languages. The theory describes the five ways he believes we best interpret, give, and communicate love: acts of service, words of affirmation, quality time, receiving gifts, and physical touch.

For those whose primary love language is acts of service, they will appreciate the tactile, palpable steps you are taking to enhance or simplify their life by making it a little bit easier. When they don't have to worry about the little but big things that give them stress, it allows them to fully show up as a partner and reciprocate love from a place of abundance.

Colaku typically incorporates the love languages quiz into her clinical work to help facilitate understanding and conversations between individuals and couples. She finds it can be useful for people to examine how upbringing, attachment style, and experiences with early caregivers may have shaped their love language so they can see where the other person is coming from. "Discussing the love languages is an opportunity to be vulnerable with each other, as it allows us to go beyond simply discussing how we want things to be executed in the relationship but also how we came to translate that act of service equals being loved," she says.