What "Acts Of Service" Means As A Love Language + 101 Examples
Knowing your partner's love language can serve as a window into how they give and receive love. For people who love with acts of service, love is not felt as much with abstract words and intention as it is with visible action and follow-through. Here's everything you need to know about the pragmatic love language.
What are acts of service?
An act of service is the physical expression of a thoughtful gesture. It's one of the five love languages, which are specific styles of showing love. At its core, an act of service is about someone going out of their way to meaningfully help and support the other person. When people take initiative to ease some of their responsibilities and burdens, it helps them feel taken care of, safe, and loved in return.
Holistic therapist Medina Colaku, M.A., LAc, tells mbg, "An act of service is about dedicated time and effort, usually in a nonverbal way. It is quite literally showing up in ways that are tangible, meaning actions speak louder than words."
Examples of acts of service.
Below are examples of what different acts of services can look like. Apply imagination and your own understanding of the person's distinctive preferences to ensure the act will be recognized and appreciated.
While going through the list, remember that an act of service is about more than doing household chores, delivering on some high-octane grand gesture, or how much one can accommodate their every desire to please them. It's really about going after a much more emotionally subtle feeling where they feel like they can trust you to have their back, for the small and the big things. To strike the right balance in giving and avoid burnout, pay attention to their daily activities and notice where you can check things off their to-do list. Then, fold that into your schedule naturally.
For your partner:
- Pick up their favorite snack when shopping for groceries
- Open the door for them
- Fix breakfast to serve in bed before they wake up
- Help take off their shoes
- Randomly take them out to their favorite restaurant after a long day
- Put away their suitcase when they're tired after a work trip
- Book a massage during vacation so they can relax
- Take care of the family and give them the day off
- Do their preferred date activity, even if it's not your first choice
- Make the bed with clean sheets
- Complete a project they haven't had the time to do yet, like organizing the drawers or cleaning out the fridge
- Preemptively buy toiletries or household items before supplies go low
- Nurse them when they're sick
- Play their favorite music in the house
- Put the toilet seat down
- Do one of their chores, even when it's their turn
- Give them a massage when they're feeling stressed
- Pack their lunch if they have a busy day
- Offer to carry heavy things for them
- Help out with a home improvement project
- Pick up a guilty pleasure snack as a surprise
- Put away the dishes without them asking
- Do the grocery shopping
- Help figure out the logistics for a vacation
- Make a cup of coffee in the morning
- Clean the cat's litter
- Learn their favorite recipe for a surprise date
- Make sure they bring a jacket if it's cold outside so they stay warm
- Tidy up their personal space and put everything back exactly where they like it
- Clean up the house while they make time for R&R
- Take out the trash
- Cook an old family recipe when they're feeling homesick
- Draw a bath for them
- Wait to watch the show on Netflix so you can binge it together
- Encourage them to do something for them, like seeing their friends or doing an activity they like but don't do often
- Create a self-care or workout playlist for them to listen to when they take time to relax
- Schedule a video call with their loved ones to catch up
- Take care of an appointment for the house
- Take the dog out for a walk
- Show interest in their hobby by attending an event they care about
- Run their errands for them
For family and friends:
- Do their least favorite chore out of the blue, once in a while
- Save and share some food that they would like
- Watch their favorite movie with them again, even if they've seen it a hundred times
- Let them choose the family activity for the day
- Fill their gas tank
- Start the load for them and do their laundry
- Save them the last bit of that one ingredient in the fridge/pantry instead of using it all
- Call them if they're feeling sad and ask how they're doing
- Give them the last slice of dessert
- Tune up their bike
- Bring snacks for a long car trip
- Take time to help them with a project
- Offer to tutor them with any homework assignments
- Cook a comforting meal when they're sick
- Get something they need while you're out
- Fix something they broke
- Help them clean up after they make dinner
- Play a podcast in the car they like to listen to
- Iron their clothes
- Help each other stay healthy and safe
- Wear a mask if you're feeling sick
- Help them move
- Give them a ride when they need it
- Plan out fun activities for the family vacation
- Wash the car
- Break down boxes and put them away in the recycling
- Fold and put away the clothes
- Get their groceries
- Do small handyman projects around the house
- Pick them up at the airport
- Plug in their phone charger for them when it's dead
- Pet-sit for them
- Take care of their house when they're on vacation
- Run errands together
- Go with them to an event they've been wanting to go to
- Pay off one of their bills that they haven't gotten to yet
- Take the time to visit them, especially if they don't live close to you
- Take out the trash
- Build their furniture
- Remind them about something they need
For colleagues:
- Finish shared projects on time
- Speak up for them at a meeting if they need help
- Let them know when there's free food in the office
- Save them an extra seat at lunch
- Ask if they need help with a work-related project
- Make an extra beverage for them in the morning
- Treat them to snacks
- Pick up their mail
- Untangle their cords at work
- Tell them when they have food in their teeth or if they have a stain on their shirt
- Help out with their workload when they're on vacation or OOO
- Stay late with them to finish a project
- Offer advice and feedback on work
- Help them out with technical issues, e.g., printer jams, computer problems
- Sit through their practice presentation and give notes
- Read over their email or deliverables for spelling errors
- Act as a sounding board when they are venting or stressed
- Water their plants if they forget to
- Install needed software on their work computer
- Help gather information and do some research for their project
Acts of service as a love language.
Gary Chapman combined his lessons from his marriage counseling and linguistics background to develop his book The 5 Love Languages. The theory describes the five ways he believes we best interpret, give, and communicate love: acts of service, words of affirmation, quality time, receiving gifts, and physical touch.
For those whose primary love language is acts of service, they will appreciate the tactile, palpable steps you are taking to enhance or simplify their life by making it a little bit easier. When they don't have to worry about the little but big things that give them stress, it allows them to fully show up as a partner and reciprocate love from a place of abundance.
Colaku typically incorporates the love languages quiz into her clinical work to help facilitate understanding and conversations between individuals and couples. She finds it can be useful for people to examine how upbringing, attachment style, and experiences with early caregivers may have shaped their love language so they can see where the other person is coming from. "Discussing the love languages is an opportunity to be vulnerable with each other, as it allows us to go beyond simply discussing how we want things to be executed in the relationship but also how we came to translate that act of service equals being loved," she says.
How to give an act of service.
"When thinking about acts of service, think about how you can improve their quality of life by planning ahead or freeing up their time to spend on other things," advises psychotherapist Kira Yakubov, LMFT. It shows that there's been consideration for their needs and that you're doing things to put a smile on their face. "This can range from small acts such as making a coffee to go for them in the morning to save a few minutes to putting jumper cables and a backup battery in their car."
Colaku says it is highly beneficial to explore and inquire into what they're specifically looking for. "Be mindful and recognize what your partner states that they appreciate, what they don't enjoy doing, as well as observing how they live their daily life in action."
Dating someone whose love language is acts of service.
Yakubov recommends a few tips for fostering intimacy with this type of love language:
1. Creatively anticipate their needs.
"Look out for the small things that would brighten their day by meeting a future needs of theirs such as packing them an umbrella when it might rain or bringing snacks to a long event," Yakubov suggests. Broaden what you can do for them by filtering it through what they would appreciate. By focusing too much on fulfilling stereotypical domestic responsibilities, we run the risk of missing out on what they really need.
2. Be hypervigilant and listen to their complaints.
People tend to criticize their spouse the loudest in the area where they have an emotional need. If that's the case, what do you notice they complain about the most? How can you bring support to those areas?
3. Consider what you naturally bring to the table.
It could be helpful to have them write out a weekly list. Better yet, Yakubov says, "Ask them what tasks or activities they struggle with, or where they get frustrated, to see the areas where you can provide help." If you're specialized or naturally equipped with skills that your partner is lacking to fulfill some practical obligations, that's a great place to step in.
4. Show gratitude for their acts of service for you.
"Express your appreciation for their acts of service toward you. Even if their love language is not words of affirmation, showing their actions are noticed and appreciation goes a long way," she says. It's always good to practice showing our partner love in a multitude of ways.
5. Follow through on your commitments.
Since they're hyperfocused on acts of service, they want to know they can rely on their partner to see the commitment through. If it doesn't happen, they can become resentful or disappointed. If they ask you to help with something and you agree, make sure you deliver on the promise.
What to do if your love language is acts of service.
Acts of service is not as straightforward as the other love languages since it largely depends on your subjective experience and the priorities you have in your life. Observation can only go so far, and since you can't read each other's minds, it's important that there are conversations about met and unmet expectations and what both parties are hoping for. This can defuse underlying tension and conflict later on.
"This is not a one-time conversation but rather an ever-evolving conversation where the partners can check in with one another weekly, biweekly, or monthly to touch base on how their needs are being met by each other and if they are satisfied," Colaku explains. Frequent communication is essential so couples aren't practicing the love languages theory robotically to gain affection but rather using it for what it's intended to be: a jumping-off point to develop a deeper curiosity with each other.
The bottom line.
By paying attention to each other's love language and supplying your partner with plenty of acts of service, these mundane obligations and pesky household chores can be transformed into a powerful demonstration of love.
