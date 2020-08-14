mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Love

What "Acts Of Service" Means As A Love Language + 101 Examples

Julie Nguyen
mbg Contributor By Julie Nguyen
mbg Contributor
Julie Nguyen is a relationship coach, Enneagram educator, and former matchmaker based in New York. She has a degree in Communication and Public Relations from Purdue University.
What acts of service means as a love language

Image by SANTI NUNEZ / Stocksy

August 14, 2020 — 9:24 AM

Knowing your partner's love language can serve as a window into how they give and receive love. For people who love with acts of service, love is not felt as much with abstract words and intention as it is with visible action and follow-through. Here's everything you need to know about the pragmatic love language.

What are acts of service?

An act of service is the physical expression of a thoughtful gesture. It's one of the five love languages, which are specific styles of showing love. At its core, an act of service is about someone going out of their way to meaningfully help and support the other person. When people take initiative to ease some of their responsibilities and burdens, it helps them feel taken care of, safe, and loved in return.

Holistic therapist Medina Colaku, M.A., LAc, tells mbg, "An act of service is about dedicated time and effort, usually in a nonverbal way. It is quite literally showing up in ways that are tangible, meaning actions speak louder than words." 

Advertisement

Examples of acts of service.

Below are examples of what different acts of services can look like. Apply imagination and your own understanding of the person's distinctive preferences to ensure the act will be recognized and appreciated. 

While going through the list, remember that an act of service is about more than doing household chores, delivering on some high-octane grand gesture, or how much one can accommodate their every desire to please them. It's really about going after a much more emotionally subtle feeling where they feel like they can trust you to have their back, for the small and the big things. To strike the right balance in giving and avoid burnout, pay attention to their daily activities and notice where you can check things off their to-do list. Then, fold that into your schedule naturally. 

For your partner:

  1. Pick up their favorite snack when shopping for groceries
  2. Open the door for them
  3. Fix breakfast to serve in bed before they wake up
  4. Help take off their shoes 
  5. Randomly take them out to their favorite restaurant after a long day 
  6. Put away their suitcase when they're tired after a work trip
  7. Book a massage during vacation so they can relax
  8. Take care of the family and give them the day off 
  9. Do their preferred date activity, even if it's not your first choice
  10. Make the bed with clean sheets
  11. Complete a project they haven't had the time to do yet, like organizing the drawers or cleaning out the fridge 
  12. Preemptively buy toiletries or household items before supplies go low 
  13. Nurse them when they're sick
  14. Play their favorite music in the house 
  15. Put the toilet seat down
  16. Do one of their chores, even when it's their turn 
  17. Give them a massage when they're feeling stressed
  18. Pack their lunch if they have a busy day
  19. Offer to carry heavy things for them
  20. Help out with a home improvement project
  21. Pick up a guilty pleasure snack as a surprise 
  22. Put away the dishes without them asking
  23. Do the grocery shopping 
  24. Help figure out the logistics for a vacation
  25. Make a cup of coffee in the morning
  26. Clean the cat's litter
  27. Learn their favorite recipe for a surprise date 
  28. Make sure they bring a jacket if it's cold outside so they stay warm
  29. Tidy up their personal space and put everything back exactly where they like it 
  30. Clean up the house while they make time for R&R
  31. Take out the trash
  32. Cook an old family recipe when they're feeling homesick
  33. Draw a bath for them
  34. Wait to watch the show on Netflix so you can binge it together 
  35. Encourage them to do something for them, like seeing their friends or doing an activity they like but don't do often 
  36. Create a self-care or workout playlist for them to listen to when they take time to relax 
  37. Schedule a video call with their loved ones to catch up
  38. Take care of an appointment for the house
  39. Take the dog out for a walk
  40. Show interest in their hobby by attending an event they care about 
  41. Run their errands for them 
Advertisement

For family and friends:

  1. Do their least favorite chore out of the blue, once in a while
  2. Save and share some food that they would like 
  3. Watch their favorite movie with them again, even if they've seen it a hundred times
  4. Let them choose the family activity for the day
  5. Fill their gas tank
  6. Start the load for them and do their laundry
  7. Save them the last bit of that one ingredient in the fridge/pantry instead of using it all 
  8. Call them if they're feeling sad and ask how they're doing 
  9. Give them the last slice of dessert 
  10. Tune up their bike
  11. Bring snacks for a long car trip 
  12. Take time to help them with a project
  13. Offer to tutor them with any homework assignments
  14. Cook a comforting meal when they're sick 
  15. Get something they need while you're out 
  16. Fix something they broke 
  17. Help them clean up after they make dinner
  18. Play a podcast in the car they like to listen to
  19. Iron their clothes
  20. Help each other stay healthy and safe 
  21. Wear a mask if you're feeling sick
  22. Help them move
  23. Give them a ride when they need it
  24. Plan out fun activities for the family vacation
  25. Wash the car 
  26. Break down boxes and put them away in the recycling
  27. Fold and put away the clothes
  28. Get their groceries 
  29. Do small handyman projects around the house 
  30. Pick them up at the airport 
  31. Plug in their phone charger for them when it's dead 
  32. Pet-sit for them 
  33. Take care of their house when they're on vacation
  34. Run errands together 
  35. Go with them to an event they've been wanting to go to
  36. Pay off one of their bills that they haven't gotten to yet 
  37. Take the time to visit them, especially if they don't live close to you 
  38. Take out the trash
  39. Build their furniture
  40. Remind them about something they need

For colleagues:

  1. Finish shared projects on time
  2. Speak up for them at a meeting if they need help
  3. Let them know when there's free food in the office 
  4. Save them an extra seat at lunch
  5. Ask if they need help with a work-related project
  6. Make an extra beverage for them in the morning
  7. Treat them to snacks
  8. Pick up their mail
  9. Untangle their cords at work
  10. Tell them when they have food in their teeth or if they have a stain on their shirt
  11. Help out with their workload when they're on vacation or OOO
  12. Stay late with them to finish a project
  13. Offer advice and feedback on work
  14. Help them out with technical issues, e.g., printer jams, computer problems  
  15. Sit through their practice presentation and give notes 
  16. Read over their email or deliverables for spelling errors
  17. Act as a sounding board when they are venting or stressed 
  18. Water their plants if they forget to
  19. Install needed software on their work computer
  20. Help gather information and do some research for their project
Advertisement

Acts of service as a love language.

Gary Chapman combined his lessons from his marriage counseling and linguistics background to develop his book The 5 Love Languages. The theory describes the five ways he believes we best interpret, give, and communicate love: acts of service, words of affirmation, quality time, receiving gifts, and physical touch.

For those whose primary love language is acts of service, they will appreciate the tactile, palpable steps you are taking to enhance or simplify their life by making it a little bit easier. When they don't have to worry about the little but big things that give them stress, it allows them to fully show up as a partner and reciprocate love from a place of abundance. 

Colaku typically incorporates the love languages quiz into her clinical work to help facilitate understanding and conversations between individuals and couples. She finds it can be useful for people to examine how upbringing, attachment style, and experiences with early caregivers may have shaped their love language so they can see where the other person is coming from. "Discussing the love languages is an opportunity to be vulnerable with each other, as it allows us to go beyond simply discussing how we want things to be executed in the relationship but also how we came to translate that act of service equals being loved," she says. 

How to give an act of service.

"When thinking about acts of service, think about how you can improve their quality of life by planning ahead or freeing up their time to spend on other things," advises psychotherapist Kira Yakubov, LMFT. It shows that there's been consideration for their needs and that you're doing things to put a smile on their face. "This can range from small acts such as making a coffee to go for them in the morning to save a few minutes to putting jumper cables and a backup battery in their car." 

Colaku says it is highly beneficial to explore and inquire into what they're specifically looking for. "Be mindful and recognize what your partner states that they appreciate, what they don't enjoy doing, as well as observing how they live their daily life in action." 

Advertisement

Dating someone whose love language is acts of service.

Yakubov recommends a few tips for fostering intimacy with this type of love language:  

1. Creatively anticipate their needs.

"Look out for the small things that would brighten their day by meeting a future needs of theirs such as packing them an umbrella when it might rain or bringing snacks to a long event," Yakubov suggests. Broaden what you can do for them by filtering it through what they would appreciate. By focusing too much on fulfilling stereotypical domestic responsibilities, we run the risk of missing out on what they really need.

Advertisement

2. Be hypervigilant and listen to their complaints.

People tend to criticize their spouse the loudest in the area where they have an emotional need. If that's the case, what do you notice they complain about the most? How can you bring support to those areas? 

3. Consider what you naturally bring to the table.

It could be helpful to have them write out a weekly list. Better yet, Yakubov says, "Ask them what tasks or activities they struggle with, or where they get frustrated, to see the areas where you can provide help." If you're specialized or naturally equipped with skills that your partner is lacking to fulfill some practical obligations, that's a great place to step in.

4. Show gratitude for their acts of service for you.

"Express your appreciation for their acts of service toward you. Even if their love language is not words of affirmation, showing their actions are noticed and appreciation goes a long way," she says. It's always good to practice showing our partner love in a multitude of ways.

5. Follow through on your commitments.

Since they're hyperfocused on acts of service, they want to know they can rely on their partner to see the commitment through. If it doesn't happen, they can become resentful or disappointed. If they ask you to help with something and you agree, make sure you deliver on the promise. 

What to do if your love language is acts of service.

Acts of service is not as straightforward as the other love languages since it largely depends on your subjective experience and the priorities you have in your life. Observation can only go so far, and since you can't read each other's minds, it's important that there are conversations about met and unmet expectations and what both parties are hoping for. This can defuse underlying tension and conflict later on. 

"This is not a one-time conversation but rather an ever-evolving conversation where the partners can check in with one another weekly, biweekly, or monthly to touch base on how their needs are being met by each other and if they are satisfied," Colaku explains. Frequent communication is essential so couples aren't practicing the love languages theory robotically to gain affection but rather using it for what it's intended to be: a jumping-off point to develop a deeper curiosity with each other.

The bottom line.

By paying attention to each other's love language and supplying your partner with plenty of acts of service, these mundane obligations and pesky household chores can be transformed into a powerful demonstration of love.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Julie Nguyen
Julie Nguyen mbg Contributor
Julie Nguyen is a relationship coach, Enneagram educator, and former matchmaker based in New York. She has a degree in Communication and Public Relations from Purdue University and...

More On This Topic

Parenting

The Critical Reason We Need Holistic Mental Health Education For Kids

Alexandra Engler
The Critical Reason We Need Holistic Mental Health Education For Kids
Love

32 Date Night Ideas For Married Couples, Based On What Mood You're In

Alicia Muñoz, LPC
32 Date Night Ideas For Married Couples, Based On What Mood You're In
$29.99

How To Find True Love In The Modern World

With Megan Bruneau, M.A.
How To Find True Love In The Modern World
Beauty

9 Of The Best Tips for Smooth Skin Texture, According to Dermatologists

Andrea Jordan
9 Of The Best Tips for Smooth Skin Texture, According to Dermatologists
Functional Food

The One Thing This Chef Insists You Do Before Cooking With Spices

Akhtar Nawab
The One Thing This Chef Insists You Do Before Cooking With Spices
Personal Growth

A Monk's Favorite 3-Step Practice For Cultivating Self-Compassion

Gelong Thubten
A Monk's Favorite 3-Step Practice For Cultivating Self-Compassion
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Sheet-Pan Provençale Vegetables Have A Plant-Based Protein Punch

Eliza Sullivan
These Sheet-Pan Provençale Vegetables Have A Plant-Based Protein Punch
Functional Food

13 Mushroom Varieties To Try & The Best Way To Get Their Many Benefits

Abby Moore
13 Mushroom Varieties To Try & The Best Way To Get Their Many Benefits
Beauty

Eau de Toilette vs. Eau de Parfum: Which Fragrance Form Is For You?

Alexandra Engler
Eau de Toilette vs. Eau de Parfum: Which Fragrance Form Is For You?
Women's Health

3 Food Fundamentals An OB/GYN Recommends For Women & Healthy Aging

Abby Moore
3 Food Fundamentals An OB/GYN Recommends For Women & Healthy Aging
Integrative Health

I Found A Probiotic That Lets Me Eat The Food I Want Without Bloating!*

Ash Wilking, NASM-CPT
I Found A Probiotic That Lets Me Eat The Food I Want Without Bloating!*
Functional Food

Spilling The Milk: 5 Dairy Myths That Need Debunking, Like, Yesterday

Michelle Konstantinovsky
Spilling The Milk: 5 Dairy Myths That Need Debunking, Like, Yesterday
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/acts-of-service-love-language

Your article and new folder have been saved!