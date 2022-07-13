Everyone experiences burnout differently: Some people might retreat from responsibilities, while others may go through bouts of intense irritability. But it’s safe to say that if given the choice, we’d all choose to avoid this uncomfortable emotional state.

Avoiding burnout completely sounds like a tall order, but can you be better prepared for it? You bet. We recently sat down with Wall Street Journal bestselling author Mollie West Duffy (and co-author of the recently published Big Feelings) on the mindbodygreen podcast to discuss how to manage negative emotions in a healthy way, including how to recognize burnout before it reaches its peak.

"The early warning signs are really key with burnout," she says. "It's very tricky to see how it's manifesting itself until you've hit a wall and you're completely burned out." Knowing these just might help you handle this common state with a bit more ease and grace: