Why The "Hot Girl Walk" Is The New Daily Habit You Need To Adopt ASAP

Another important component of the hot girl walk is going outside! Personally, I’m a huge proponent of nature’s ability to transform our mental health.

Ecopsychologist Loraine Van Tuyl, Ph.D., CHT, says that nature can be physically healing because it provides the body with immune-supporting bacteria, healing aromas, and that all-important vitamin D.

Reconnecting with and appreciating the natural world can be incredibly transformative and even make you more resilient. A hot girl walk is a perfect time to reconnect with your natural environment. Even actress and activist Bonnie Wright loves to get outside for a walk.

The TikTok that started it all also says that the most important thing about the hot girl walk is that it doesn't end when the walk ends. You have to take that positive energy with you the rest of the day. As we know, movement is hugely energizing and mood-boosting, so this hot girl walk could be just the thing to turn your day around.

What else makes for a successful hot girl walk? Some chunky over-the-ear headphones and a jammin’ playlist that you can turn up to tune out the drama of your life.

This walk isn’t the time to ruminate on that awkward thing you said to your date the other night, or about the inevitabilities of the climate crisis. It’s a time to focus on the here and now, and to allow negative thoughts to pass like cars on the road or birds flying in and out of your view.