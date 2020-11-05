I'm A Functional MD & Here's How I Incorporate Movement Into My Day

Folding an at-home workout into a busy workday can be challenging, to say the least. It’s so easy to remain glued to your desk all day, and, whoops, it’s already 7 p.m. (No? Just me?). Good news: Functional medicine physician, Frank Lipman, M.D., author of The New Rules of Aging Well, has a few tricks up his sleeve. The key to a stellar WFH workout, he notes on the mindbodygreen podcast, is adding loads of movement into the workday itself.

Here, Lipman shares three ways to get moving: