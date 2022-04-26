I don't know about you, but as soon as the first signs of spring start popping up, I find myself blooming with extra energy. One great way to channel it? An energetic workout.

Still, despite any seasonal burst of motivation, finding the time to squeeze in a good sweat sesh on a busy schedule can be a challenge. If you only have 10 minutes or less to spare, might I recommend one of these go-to mbg moves routines?

Each of them demonstrates that even if you're in a time crunch, you don't have to sacrifice the quality of your routine. These six efficient workouts make the most of every minute, to optimize all that springtime energy: