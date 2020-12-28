Welcome to mbg moves! In 2020, we've been working out at home more than ever—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday, to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Our December trainer spotlight: Helen Phelan.

Reality check: us modern day humans spend a LOT of time sitting. Whether it's because you work all day behind a computer, spend time in a car or train commuting, or any other reason—its an unfortunate reality that we spend a lot of time stationary.

And all that sitting can do a number on your glutes strength, plus contribute to hip tightness. That's why I created this 10-minute lower body workout, designed to challenge the glutes, open the hips, and even improve your core stability. Follow along through each movement to help ease tension and feel better all over.

Your 4-week challenge: Every week this month (keep an eye out for a new workout every Monday), I'll be sharing a routine that targets various parts of your body, all with some core work. By the end of the month, I encourage you to make core work a regular part of your weekly routine—whether that's one day a week, three, or even daily. I can't wait to hear how you do!