A Simple Move To Stretch Stiff Hips & Reverse The Effects Of Sitting

When we sit for prolonged periods of time, our hips are constantly in "flexion" mode, or forward and up. This can shorten the psoas, or the muscle that connects your lower back to your upper thigh. (Hello, lower back pain!) But when we do this stretch, our hips are able to extend, helping to loosen them up.

Not only can this help reduce hip tightness and lower back pain, but it can also loosen up the knee joints. If you deal with hip pinching or popping, it helps with that, too. And for the athletes among us, regular hip flexor stretching can help you get into the splits, achieve longer strides, and decrease your risk of injury.

However you choose to stretch out your hips, just be sure to do it at all—especially if you sit a lot. This stretch is super simple, only takes a couple minutes, and has a ton of benefits. Keep it in mind next time you need to take a break from your desk.