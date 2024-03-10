To open your hips for emotional release, combining physical poses with mindful breathing is key, a practice often rooted in yoga. You can start with some of the hip-opening poses on our list such as Butterfly Stretch, Pigeon Pose, or Cow Face. As you ease into these poses, focus on taking deep, slow breaths to help relax both your body and mind. During this process, yoga teaches to pay attention to any emotions that arise, and to let them go through exhalation.