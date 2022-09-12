Calling all my desk-sitting friends: How tight are your hips right now? If you're anything like me, all those hours sitting behind my computer leaves my hips begging for some solid stretches.

That said, it's important to keep in mind that hip pain might actually be a sign of hip weakness, not tightness. How can you tell the difference? Take this tip from Pilates instructor Helen Phelan: "To test if you actually have tight hip flexors, lie down with your hips hanging off the edge of a bed and hug one knee into your chest. If you're able to draw the top knee into your chest while the bottom leg remains flat to the bed, it's not hip tightness that is causing tension and pain but weakness."