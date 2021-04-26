If you spend all day sitting in front of a computer, there are two types of movement your body is surely craving: heart-opening and hip-opening exercises.

Heart-opening moves offer much-needed stretching and strengthening in your back, shoulders, and chest—while hip-opening exercises help wring out all that stress and tension in your hips.

To help you check both boxes, I've created a beautiful 11-minute hip- and heart-opening yoga flow that doubles down on relief. I recommend doing this flow at least once a day, or even several times throughout your day, as needed. The great thing about these moves is you can do them as a full flow, or individually for some feel-good body-opening.