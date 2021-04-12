After a long day of working at a desk or spending hours on your feet—there's really nothing like winding down with a calming, back-supporting yoga flow.

That's why I created this gentle, restorative routine. This flow is fantastic to do if you suffer from back pain—and even if you don't, it's still a wonderful flow to open up the back, create space in the spine, and relax your whole body. In fact, I love doing this 12-minute flow right before bed, to help my body wind down, and prepare for rest.

Ready to give it a try? All you need is a yoga mat, a yoga block, and a few minutes for some blissful relief.