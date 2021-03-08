This 12-Minute Yoga Flow Is Exactly What Your Achey Back Is Craving

If there's one thing we could probably all use a lot more of these days, it's some heart-opening yoga. These type of flows not only help open up your chest, but also help stretch and bend your back in satisfying, necessary ways. To help show your back, shoulders, and chest a little love—I've put together this beautiful 12-minute, heart-opening yoga sequence. I'm confident you'll return to it again and again for some much-needed relief.