While the emphasis in this move is mainly on the glutes and core, it's fair to say Bird Dog is a full-body exercise. After all, with active arms and legs throughout the sequence, you're absolutely working them, too. And thanks to the opposite arm and leg lifting, you're improving your body's balance, stability, and strength.

For people with tight hips (read: anyone who sits at a desk all day), this move also works hip extension. When we sit all day, our hips are in a constant state of flexion, which can contribute to hip and lower back pain. Altogether, that makes Bird Dog a great move for your next Pilates routine, or when you simply need to get in a bit of productive movement during your day.