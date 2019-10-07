After years of struggling with Hashimoto's hypothyroidism, adrenal fatigue, PCOS, and hormone imbalances (it's quite a list, I know!), I no longer rely on prescription medicine or feel at the mercy of a medical diagnosis. Today, I feel empowered and confident to speak my truth, do the work I love, and empower women and men to live their brightest, boldest, most balanced life.

There are thousands of yoga techniques with various benefits, and out of all my studies, one set of poses has proved to be the most beneficial in my own practice, especially when repeated daily. Try your best to master each pose as you breathe deeply, modifying as needed for any injuries or limitations.

Begin seated, cross-legged, with hands resting on knees or thighs. Take a few deep breaths to bring yourself to the present moment, offering gratitude for your body and this sacred time you’ve created to practice yoga today.