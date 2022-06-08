This Soothing Stretch Releases Tension From Deep Within Your Hips

If you’re plagued by tightness and discomfort in your hips from sitting at a desk all day, stretching is an excellent way to release tension and improve flexibility. The figure-4 stretch is particularly effective for providing relief from hip pain, opening up the joints and ridding the body of the stress it may hold on to throughout the day.

Fit for all levels of flexibility, the figure-4 stretch is a great pre-workout hip opener but also fits easily within your daily routine to rid your body of workday irritation. Here’s how to do the stretch effectively as demonstrated by certified Pilates instructor Helen Phelan, as well as a modification to practice at your desk for improved flexibility as you release negative emotions.