 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Routines
How To Do The Figure-4 Stretch To Release Sticky Hip Tension

How To Do The Figure-4 Stretch To Release Sticky Hip Tension

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
This Soothing Stretch Releases Tension From Deep Within Your Hips

Image by Sassy Gregson-Williams

June 8, 2022 — 9:24 AM

If you’re plagued by tightness and discomfort in your hips from sitting at a desk all day, stretching is an excellent way to release tension and improve flexibility. The figure-4 stretch is particularly effective for providing relief from hip pain, opening up the joints and ridding the body of the stress it may hold on to throughout the day.

Fit for all levels of flexibility, the figure-4 stretch is a great pre-workout hip opener but also fits easily within your daily routine to rid your body of workday irritation. Here’s how to do the stretch effectively as demonstrated by certified Pilates instructor Helen Phelan, as well as a modification to practice at your desk for improved flexibility as you release negative emotions

How to do the figure-4 stretch.

This Soothing Stretch Releases Tension From Deep Within Your Hips

Image by Helen Phelan

Demonstrated by Helen Phelan

  1. Lie all the way down on your mat with your knees bent and the soles of the feet rooting down. 
  2. Cross your right ankle over the left knee. 
  3. Interlace your hands behind the left thigh. 
  4. Hug the knee in toward your chest. 
  5. To take it deeper, gently press your right elbow into your right inner thigh as you flex the left foot. This will increase the stretch you feel in the glute and side of the hip. 
  6. Stay here for seven to 10 breaths and notice the physical sensations present. 
  7. Before you move to figure-4 on the other side, lie all the way down with the legs extended and see if you can stay present with the release that happens in the hips. 
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Form tips.

“This [pose] is great for stretching the hips, which we often hold so much tension in. It can be held statically or can also be used to rock gently side to side matching your own breathing pattern,” Jessica Moy, DPT notes.

Health Coach Certification

A best-in-class, board certified curriculum grounded in a holistic approach to healing

journaling on a sunny desk

Phelan also adds this pose can have additional benefits beyond stretching the hips: "The deep rotator muscles are actually part of the pelvic floor as well, which is why figure-4 stretch is also so great for helping relieve back pain."

While you get a deeper stretch doing this pose from a prone position, there are also a number of variations, like standing. If you’re doing this stretch in a standing position it’s important to brace your core in order to maintain balance and ensure you’re engaging your entire body. In single leg movements it’s common to lose balance when focusing on digging deeper into your flexibility, but holding your body taut will allow you to open the hips without tipping over. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Modifications & variations.

Standing Figure-4

figure 4 chair pose

Image by mbg creative

Demonstrated by Phyllicia Bonanno.

  1. Come into a standing position on your mat.
  2. Ground down through your left leg. Lift your right knee, and plant your foot onto the thigh.
  3. Flex your foot, hinge at your hips, and lower into a chair pose.
  4. Repeat on the opposite side.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Seated Figure-4

seated figure 4 stretch

Image by mbg creative

Demonstrated by Juanina Kocher.

Stretching at the office or your desk doesn’t have to be a big production and a figure-4 can actually be done from your chair to open the hips and release undue tension throughout the day.

  1. From a seated position, bring your right ankle up to your left thigh.
  2. I like to lift up my left toes and gently press my hand onto my right knee to enhance the hip stretch
  3. Breathe in, then slowly fold the torso forward as far as you can over the right shin as you exhale.
  4. Hold for a few breaths, and repeat on the left side.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Add it to your routine.

While figure-4 can make for a great solo practice, it’s also well suited within a yoga flow targeting negative energy and releasing tension from the hips. Breaking up the day with some light stretching can also loosen up the body, and this seated flow from certified yoga instructor Juanina Kocher is the perfect midday treat for discomfort.

Stretching to kickstart your morning will also allow you to start the day on the right foot and this gentle five-move combination from Moy will set you in the right mindset for the coming hours, all while mitigating hip pain and discomfort.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She...

More On This Topic

Routines

This Is Like Miracle-Gro For Your Brain, Says An MD

Hannah Frye
This Is Like Miracle-Gro For Your Brain, Says An MD
Routines

12 Spicy Exercises To Strengthen & Stretch Your Back Muscles

Merrell Readman
12 Spicy Exercises To Strengthen & Stretch Your Back Muscles
Integrative Health

The Sneaky Reason Fruit Can Upset Your Stomach + How To Avoid It

Sarah Regan
The Sneaky Reason Fruit Can Upset Your Stomach + How To Avoid It
Functional Food

I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Underrated Nutrient Is A+ For Gut Health

Marvin Singh, M.D.
I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Underrated Nutrient Is A+ For Gut Health
Personal Growth

Only 3% Of The Population Has This Contrarian Personality Type — Do You?

Sarah Regan
Only 3% Of The Population Has This Contrarian Personality Type — Do You?
Spirituality

If Ever There Was A Week To Slow Down & Rest, A Pro Intuitive Says This Is It

Natasha Levinger
If Ever There Was A Week To Slow Down & Rest, A Pro Intuitive Says This Is It
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Unlikely Zodiac Duo That Can Spell Trouble In Relationships

Sarah Regan
The Unlikely Zodiac Duo That Can Spell Trouble In Relationships
Functional Food

Health Experts Want You To Be Very Cautious Of This Popular Cooking Oil

Stephanie Eckelkamp
Health Experts Want You To Be Very Cautious Of This Popular Cooking Oil
Spirituality

9 Underrated Meditation Techniques For Anyone Who Hates Sitting Still

Bethany Londyn
9 Underrated Meditation Techniques For Anyone Who Hates Sitting Still
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Time To Work Out If You Want To Sleep Through The Night

Emma Loewe
This Is The Best Time To Work Out If You Want To Sleep Through The Night
Integrative Health

6 Signs You Have Low Dopamine + Easy Ways To Boost It, From A Neuroscientist

Merrell Readman
6 Signs You Have Low Dopamine + Easy Ways To Boost It, From A Neuroscientist
Integrative Health

The One Sleep Supplement Helping People Transition Off Melatonin For Good

Emma Loewe
The One Sleep Supplement Helping People Transition Off Melatonin For Good
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/figure-four-stretch

Your article and new folder have been saved!