Tree pose truly offers a combination of everything yoga is all about: balance, flexibility, strength, and concentration. It also helps to improve focus, awareness, and concentration.

Along with being great for the mind, it's great for the body, too—strengthening the spine, legs, and ankles. It's a juicy hip opener, as well, perfect for anyone who deals with stiff or tight hips.

As an especially grounding posture, tree pose is also great for working with the root chakra.

The bottom line is, there's a reason tree pose is incorporated into so many yoga sequences: It has a ton of benefits and virtually anyone can do it in some shape or form. So the next time you want to tap your concentration, or open up your hips, take a quick tree pose wherever you're standing.