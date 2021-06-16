There are so many reasons to add yoga to your daily routine: It could improve flexibility, aid digestion, promote better sleep, and support mental health, among other benefits. Not to mention, it's a type of exercise you can do just about anywhere. That especially goes for any yoga poses you can do while standing—aka the mat is technically optional.

Standing yoga poses are not only a convenient option for stretching and strengthening during your day, but they're also fantastic for building balance and stability. Generally, you hold these poses for a shorter amount of time, and they tend to be pretty energizing. Below, we've compiled 15 standing yoga poses—with both their English and Sanskrit names—demonstrated by yoga instructors Phyllicia Bonanno and Juanina Kocher: