6 Simple Ways to Balance Your Root Chakra

Since the root chakra is all about feeling at home in your body and in the world around you, meditating out in nature can be a wonderful practice. Take a cue from Emma Mildon, author of The Soul-Searcher's Handbook, and place your feet barefoot on the ground for a quick chakra meditation: Close your eyes and focus your energy on your feet, and how they anchor you to the Earth below. Allow yourself to feel safe and balanced in your own body.