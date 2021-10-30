 Skip to content

This Grounding Yoga Posture Is Perfect For Low Back & Hip Pain

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Phyllicia wearing coral yoga set doing a malasana squat on a black yoga mat

Image by mbg Creative

October 30, 2021 — 0:04 AM

Squats are a staple in so many different forms of exercise, yoga included. The yogi squat, Garland pose (or malasana in Sanskrit), is a beginner-friendly posture with so many benefits, from strength to flexibility.

Here's how to do it properly, as demonstrated by certified yoga instructor, Phyllicia Bonanno, plus tips, modifications, and the benefits of this pose.

How to do Garland pose, Malasana

malasana squat

Image by mbg creative

  1. Begin standing with your feet a little wider than hips-width apart, and the hands at heart center
  2. Bend your knees, pivot your toes out slightly, and slowly lower all the way down into a squat
  3. Bring your elbows inside your knees, keeping your hands in prayer
  4. With your arms as close to parallel to the floor as you can get them, use your elbows to gently press the knees open
  5. Keep your chest lifted, shoulder blades down and back, spine straight, and hips down toward the ground.
  6. Hold for a few breaths and exit by standing back up.
Tips & modifications

  • To add a twist to this posture, you can press one hand into the ground, lift the other to the sky, twist though your torso. Repeat on the opposite side.
  • If your heels want to come up off the ground, try placing a folded towel or blanket under your heels for extra support
  • For a supported Garland pose, you can place a block or bolster underneath you, so your sitz bones come to rest on top
  • Keep the shoulders away from your ears by squeezing the shoulder blades behind you to help open up the chest
  • Engage the core, hugging your abdominals up and in
  • Be especially mindful in this pose if you have any knee or low back injuries. Always talk to your doctor if you're unsure whether a posture is safe for you

What are the benefits?

Squats are excellent for stretching and toning the low body, and malasana is no exception. This posture stretches the thighs, hips, and groin, as well as opens up the chest. It also strengthens the ankles, and can help improve balance.

When you properly engage your core in this pose, it works those muscles as well, and can even stimulate digestion. It also increases circulation to the pelvis.

Malasana is considered a good pose for balancing the root chakra, too, as its very grounding. (The root chakra deals with safety and security.)

The bottom line is, this gentle posture has a lot of benefits, and it's modifiable to suit any skill level. So, the next time your low body needs a stretch, drop into malasana and enjoy it for a few breaths.

