Powerful Affirmations To Balance Your 7 Chakras

It is by aligning with our chakras that we get to acknowledge and embrace all aspects of ourselves. By using affirmations to bring our chakras into balance, we are acknowledging that we are filled with greatness (Crown Chakra) and filled with humility (Root Chakra). We are acknowledging that we are learning and growing (Throat Chakra), and we are working to accept and embrace our strengths and weaknesses (Solar Plexus).