An Introduction To The Third-Eye Chakra + How To Heal It

To put these all together, start in a seated position with your legs crossed. Then, gently tilt the head back until it's at a 45-degree angle. Start by curling your tongue to the back of your throat, as far as it can go. Breathe in and out very slowly. Once you are comfortable doing that, add in the Shambhavi mudra and focus your gaze between the brow. Then, add in the final technique and hold your breath for a few seconds—or however long you're comfortable with—on each inhale and exhale. Stay in this practice for as long as is comfortable. Come out of it by releasing the head, then releasing the tongue, then bringing your breath back to its normal cadence. This exercise should help you tune out distractions and look inward, where the intuition lives.