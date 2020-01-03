7 Mudras To Unlock Your 7 Chakras

The root chakra is the foundation for the other chakras, with emphasis on survival and grounding.

Mantra: LAM

Bring your palms together in a prayer at your heart, then interlace the pinky and ring fingers so they fold inside of the palms. Extend the middle fingers so the tips touch and then interlace the thumbs and index fingers so they form rings around each other, with the fingertips touching. Optional step: Flip this mudra upside down and lower your arms slightly, so the middle fingers are pointed downward at your pelvic region.