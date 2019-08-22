7 Yoga Poses To Balance Your Chakras
When a chakra, or wheel of energy, is stuck, it may be helpful to release the prana (energy) through movement. Yoga postures are a great way to release stale or stuck energy from the body because they invite fresh, vital energy back in through poses and the breath.
Here are the best asanas for regaining chakra balance, each of which corresponds to the seven main chakras.
- Warrior I
- Bound Angle Pose
- Boat Pose
- Camel Pose
- Fish Pose
- Child's Pose
- Headstand
It should be noted that these aren't the only poses that can help balance your chakras. In fact, some of the chakras have many postures to help activate or balance the energy center—so it's recommended that you try them all and practice regularly to find what works for you.
To balance your first chakra (Muladhara): Warrior I
probiotic+
Virabhadrasana I, or warrior I, is a great pose for the first chakra. It connects you to the earth, giving you a strong foundation in the feet. With the root chakra located at the base of the spine in the pelvis, the hips get a nice stretch in this pose, releasing stale energy.
Second chakra (Svadhisthana): Bound Angle Pose
Baddha konasana, or bound angle pose, is appropriate to balance the sacral chakra. This hip opener once again brings attention to the pelvic region, where this chakra sits closely to muladhara. Stretching the groin area helps to release tension in the seat of svadishtana.
Third chakra (Manipura): Boat Pose
Navasana, or boat pose, helps to stimulate the third chakra. Located at the solar plexus, this posture activates the fire of manipura and connects us to our center.
Fourth chakra (Anahata): Camel Pose
Ustrasana, or camel pose, opens up our heart center. We often protect our hearts and close them off to vulnerability, which may limit our experiences. When we expose our hearts, we can invite more love and give more love out, thus balancing anahata.
Fifth chakra (Vishudha): Fish Pose
Matsyasna, or fish pose, releases our throat chakra. Stretching out our throats permits us to freely express ourselves through our unique voices.
Sixth chakra (Ajna): Child's Pose
Child's pose connects the third-eye chakra to the floor, stimulating our center of intuition. By physically activating and bringing awareness to ajna, we may be able to access our great inner wisdom. You can also stack your fist under your third eye for more stimulation.
Seventh chakra (Sahasrara): Headstand
Sirsasana, or headstand, activates our crown chakra by placing pressure on the tops of our heads. The seventh chakra is the gateway to universal consciousness, and when stimulated we bring attention to this area and can connect to our higher self.