Routines
7 Yoga Poses To Balance Your Chakras

7 Yoga Poses To Balance Your Chakras

Sarah Walsh
Registered Yoga Teacher By Sarah Walsh
Registered Yoga Teacher
Sarah Walsh has her 200-hour certification in Vinyasa yoga from Sonic Yoga in NYC and obtained her 500-hours in Ashtanga in India.


Image by fizkes / iStock

Last updated on August 22, 2019

When a chakra, or wheel of energy, is stuck, it may be helpful to release the prana (energy) through movement. Yoga postures are a great way to release stale or stuck energy from the body because they invite fresh, vital energy back in through poses and the breath.

Here are the best asanas for regaining chakra balance, each of which corresponds to the seven main chakras.

Chakra-Balancing Yoga Poses
  • Warrior I
  • Bound Angle Pose
  • Boat Pose
  • Camel Pose
  • Fish Pose 
  • Child's Pose
  • Headstand

It should be noted that these aren't the only poses that can help balance your chakras. In fact, some of the chakras have many postures to help activate or balance the energy center—so it's recommended that you try them all and practice regularly to find what works for you.

To balance your first chakra (Muladhara): Warrior I



Image by fizkes / iStock

Virabhadrasana I, or warrior I, is a great pose for the first chakra. It connects you to the earth, giving you a strong foundation in the feet. With the root chakra located at the base of the spine in the pelvis, the hips get a nice stretch in this pose, releasing stale energy.

Second chakra (Svadhisthana): Bound Angle Pose



Image by fizkes / Stocksy

Baddha konasana, or bound angle pose, is appropriate to balance the sacral chakra. This hip opener once again brings attention to the pelvic region, where this chakra sits closely to muladhara. Stretching the groin area helps to release tension in the seat of svadishtana.

Third chakra (Manipura): Boat Pose



Image by fizkes / iStock

Navasana, or boat pose, helps to stimulate the third chakra. Located at the solar plexus, this posture activates the fire of manipura and connects us to our center.

Fourth chakra (Anahata): Camel Pose



Image by fizkes / iStock

Ustrasana, or camel pose, opens up our heart center. We often protect our hearts and close them off to vulnerability, which may limit our experiences. When we expose our hearts, we can invite more love and give more love out, thus balancing anahata.

Fifth chakra (Vishudha): Fish Pose



Image by fizkes / iStock

Matsyasna, or fish pose, releases our throat chakra. Stretching out our throats permits us to freely express ourselves through our unique voices.

Sixth chakra (Ajna): Child's Pose



Image by fizkes / iStock

Child's pose connects the third-eye chakra to the floor, stimulating our center of intuition. By physically activating and bringing awareness to ajna, we may be able to access our great inner wisdom. You can also stack your fist under your third eye for more stimulation.

Seventh chakra (Sahasrara): Headstand



Image by fizkes / iStock

Sirsasana, or headstand, activates our crown chakra by placing pressure on the tops of our heads. The seventh chakra is the gateway to universal consciousness, and when stimulated we bring attention to this area and can connect to our higher self.

Sarah Walsh
Sarah Walsh Registered Yoga Teacher
Sarah Walsh has her YA 200 hour certification in Vinyasa yoga from Sonic Yoga in NYC and obtained YA 500 hours in Ashtanga in India. She is Prenatal certified with Janice Clarfield,...

