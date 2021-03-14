First things first: what do the two actually mean? By definition, wisdom (the quality of being wise) is described as "the quality of having experience, knowledge, and good judgment." To be wise is to have deep insight and understanding, and wise people may be thought of as old souls.

As neuroscientist and author of The Source Tara Swart, M.D., Ph.D. explains to mbg, "Wisdom is the life lessons you pick up through experience and store in your neurons, but don’t consciously recall."

Intelligence, on the other hand, is defined as "the ability to acquire and apply knowledge and skills." It's about intellect, and the application of that intellect. Swart notes intelligence can be defined in several ways, including emotional intelligence, "but the traditional definition is about using your logic to solve problems and make decisions."

So the difference then, is where these qualities come from and how we use them. Wisdom comes through experience, perhaps without us even realizing it, and intelligence, in all its many forms, is often something inherent (or something we consciously work on improving).

Wisdom "allows you to recognize patterns and make decisions based on intuition," Swart says, adding that it's more of a "felt" sense that something is right or wrong. Intelligence, she explains, "is more about data and ‘knowing.'"