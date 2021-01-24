While it can be difficult to get along with everyone when you're an old soul, Brailsford is quick to note that in the long run, old souls are actually good at finding their fellow kindred spirits. "A true old soul realizes they can't be the only one. Old souls are looking out for one another, they're trying to find one another, so they're trying to make that connection because they realize there's a connection to be had." This is where you see those instantaneous soul connections that run very deep.