Have You Been Called An Old Soul? Here's What That Really Means
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Are you a curious, wise, or all around calm person? You might just be an old soul. Whether you've been called it before, or always had a feeling you were, what does being an old soul really mean? Here, we dive into the true meaning, plus, the signs to look out for that you could be an old soul.
What does ‘old soul’ really mean?
It's likely you know an old soul when you meet one. They probably seem wise beyond their years, mature, grounded, and aren't interested in superficial things. According to intuitive counselor Randi Merzon, the concept of the old soul is inspired by the idea that our bodies are containers for spirit, and an old soul "is someone who continues to reincarnate in order to heal or complete karmic agreements."
Of course, depending what you believe and how you relate to spirituality, another way of thinking about old souls is the idea that we're all perhaps different incarnations of universal life force, and those old souls are simply tapped into that wisdom on a deeper level (and from an earlier age) during that lifetime.
As spiritual guide and author of Sacred Landscapes of the Soul, Karen Brailsford tells mbg, "I believe there's a timelessness or eternality we all have access to—this innate wisdom and core truth. In some ways, one might say we're all old souls, and maybe in different lifetimes we're exploring different aspects of that."
Is it a good thing to be an old soul?
It's usually a compliment to be referred to as an old soul, as it implies grace and wisdom. But, there can be downsides to being mature beyond your years. As Merzon explains, "No one enjoys being a newbie, but in fact, the benefit of being a new soul is that they carry around a lot less karma."
She adds that old souls come into this life with an agenda to experience and complete karma, while new souls "want to make form out of light," and "experience what it's like to be a being in a body." As such, the new souls experience is a bit more lighthearted, where being an old soul can feel heavy. But in addition to that, because the old soul comes to this life with more experience and understanding, they're able to handle obstacles and challenges with greater clarity.
And going back to Brailsford's point, it comes down to what the new versus old soul is experiencing in this life. A new soul "wants to be fresh and new and maybe have a more hedonistic lifestyle," where an old soul "wants to go into the depths and learn." Old souls may also feel somewhat isolated, as they can see through much of the illusion and separation in modern culture.
11 characteristics of old souls:
1. You have an inquisitive, curious mind.
Old souls very much prioritize truth and wisdom. As such, they often have curious minds about what's happening in the world and internally, "but not in a superficial way," Brailsford notes. "Whether it's world events or your relationship with a family member or friend, it's the idea of being curious about what's emerging and what one might learn or cultivate through the experience," she explains.
2. You can see the big picture.
If you're an old soul, you're likely able to see beyond appearances, Brailsford says. You're probably able to let things roll off your back easier, and you're less likely to be triggered by certain things. "I'm not saying on a day-to-day basis you're not human and don't get angry," she adds, "but overall, you're able to step back and see the bigger picture, whether immediately or a little later, and have a sense of what it was all about."
3. You may feel like a bit of an outsider.
According to Merzon, being an old soul can make it difficult to form meaningful connections, at least when you're young. "If you’re an old soul and are still chronologically young, it might take a while to find your tribe," she says. And as Brailsford adds, "They might feel like an outlier, and they may initially feel that they're alone in this."
4. ...but you know your fellow old souls when you meet them.
While it can be difficult to get along with everyone when you're an old soul, Brailsford is quick to note that in the long run, old souls are actually good at finding their fellow kindred spirits. "A true old soul realizes they can't be the only one. Old souls are looking out for one another, they're trying to find one another, so they're trying to make that connection because they realize there's a connection to be had." This is where you see those instantaneous soul connections that run very deep.
5. You feel deeply connected to everything.
Not only do old souls feel deeply connected to God, spirit, the universe—whatever it is they call it—they also feel that with nature, the people in their lives, and even strangers. "An old soul has a sense of connection to the universe and therefore to other souls," Brailsford says, adding, "We probably have that connection to everyone, but maybe it doesn't show up in this lifetime."
6. You go against the status quo.
Because old souls can see the big picture and beyond many of the basic structures that govern our reality, they like to do things their own way. "Old souls are rebellious," Brailsford notes. "They don't just think outside of the box—they intuit that the boxes don't even exist [...] There's a skepticism, a sense of understanding that everything they've been shown isn't necessarily the case and they're going to seek to find their own truth."
7. You're wise beyond your years.
From an early age, you may have been told you're wise beyond your years. Perhaps you've always felt you were more mature or understanding than your peers, especially when you were young. As Merzon explains it, "There is a knowing that they have been around the block before. You may recognize an 'old soul' even in a newborn. Their spirits wisdom is written over their entire body."
8. You're not materialistic.
One of those basic structures that we touched on previously would be materialism. Simply put, old souls are not concerned with it. They have a sense that "we're living in this material world but there's something more important, and perhaps the things we've been taught in school, or by our parents, or society, aren't necessarily true," Brailsford says.
9. Your inner world is more important than the outer.
Not to say you don't care about the outer world, but for old souls, their inner growth, journey, and relationship to themselves and spirit is often of upmost importance. "The soul is inside, and it's about going within," Brailsford notes. You probably spend good amounts of time in reflection, deeply pondering your experiences and life lessons.
10. You have a particular gift from the past.
Were you always inclined to the violin for seemingly no reason? Or maybe you have a proclivity for baking, even though you never baked with anyone in your family. "Having a particular gift, in a particular field out of the blue, whether it's an instrument or career or even place," Brailsford says, is a sign of an old soul. "There's this sense of having a knowing about that thing, that you've done this before."
11. You often need to recharge.
And lastly, these deeply contemplative folks often need to "reset their batteries," so to speak. "They're probably drawn to meditation and solitude," Brailsford notes. "It's not that they don't enjoy people's company, but they know there are certain times they have to go within. They're not living just an external life."
Where these traits come from.
The more spiritual understanding of where these traits come from relate to reincarnation and past lives. As Merzon says, "It’s like getting older in a way, where we have experiences and we keep growing and building on them." She compares being born to going on a trip—a trip where many forget their luggage. Old souls don't forget their luggage, "bringing all of their information and experience with them into each incarnation," she says.
Another way to look at it is to consider that we all had these traits once upon a time, until society told us otherwise. "We come into this world fully aware and awakened," Brailsford says. "It's often society, our parents, and culture that makes us forget. The journey becomes about unlearning these things."
Other explanations would include things like a high degree of empathy or intuition, making one more tuned into the bigger picture and their sense of being. Children who have dealt with trauma may also exhibit traits of old souls, as adverse childhood experiences forced them to grow up faster than their peers.
How to thrive as an old soul.
While being wise and uber-spiritual may sound great, as mentioned, it does come with some difficulties. Whether that be finding your soul family, or learning how to balance your inner and outer worlds, there are ways old souls can be sure to thrive.
"Surrounding yourself with people who are likeminded, in terms of being aware and open, is really supportive," Brailsford notes. And in addition to that, she emphasizes the important of striking balance between wisdom and lightheartedness. "Take delight in synchronicity and coincidence, and bring a playful energy to life," she says. "I think that helps one thrive—being lighthearted about it all. Hold the space of contemplation and deep thought, and also hold the space of levity and playfulness."
And of course, given an old soul's rebellious nature, it will be imperative for them to figure out a lifestyle that feels fulfilling and supportive. As Merzon notes, "I believe an old soul has the ability to claim themselves more fully. They want to tailor their life and experiences to something that really resonates with then in present time."
The bottom line:
There are so many ways we can think about souls, old and new. Whether we're all varied incarnations of the same soul, or there really are souls that are younger versus newer, the bottom line is, most of us can imagine what kind of person an "old soul" is, and what traits those people embody. From deep intuition, to a certain stillness in their presence, these folks have clearly learned a thing or two early on, making them wise and deeply spiritual people.
