It's likely you know an old soul when you meet one. They probably seem wise beyond their years, mature, grounded, and aren't interested in superficial things. According to intuitive counselor Randi Merzon, the concept of the old soul is inspired by the idea that our bodies are containers for spirit, and an old soul "is someone who continues to reincarnate in order to heal or complete karmic agreements."

Of course, depending what you believe and how you relate to spirituality, another way of thinking about old souls is the idea that we're all perhaps different incarnations of universal life force, and those old souls are simply tapped into that wisdom on a deeper level (and from an earlier age) during that lifetime.

As spiritual guide and author of Sacred Landscapes of the Soul, Karen Brailsford tells mbg, "I believe there's a timelessness or eternality we all have access to—this innate wisdom and core truth. In some ways, one might say we're all old souls, and maybe in different lifetimes we're exploring different aspects of that."